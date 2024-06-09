In a Shocking incident at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, hundreds of passengers narrowly avoided a potential disaster. An IndiGo aircraft landed on the same runway from which an Air India flight was taking off.

Details of the Incident

On June 8, 2024, an IndiGo flight (6E 6053) from Indore was given clearance to land by the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Mumbai Airport. Simultaneously, an Air India jet was accelerating down the same runway for its takeoff to Thiruvananthapuram. The close proximity of the two aircraft on the runway posed a significant risk, but fortunately, the Air India plane managed to take off before the IndiGo aircraft touched down.

A video that surfaced on social media shows the harrowing moment. It captures the IndiGo plane landing while the Air India jet is in the process of taking off. The video highlights the gravity of the situation, with both aircraft occupying the same runway.

Very Close call today at VABB. @IndiGo6E tries to land while an aircraft is still on the roll on RW27. #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/tbHsDXjneF — Hirav (@hiravaero) June 8, 2024

In response to the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated a probe and has derostered the ATC official responsible for the mishap. The swift action by the aviation regulator underscores the seriousness of the situation and the need for stringent safety measures.

IndiGo has confirmed that the pilot of flight 6E 6053 followed the ATC's instructions. "On June 8, 2024, IndiGo flight 6E 6053 from Indore was given landing clearance by ATC at Mumbai Airport. The Pilot in Command continued the approach and landing and followed ATC instructions. At IndiGo, passenger safety is paramount to us, and we have reported the incident as per procedure," the airline stated.