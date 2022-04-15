The runway at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala will be blocked from 16:00 to 21:00 hours on April 15 to accommodate the Painkuni festival's Arattu procession of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. Thiruvananthapuram's Painkuni Festival is a well-known cultural and religious event. The airport has also issued a passenger cautionary notice on Twitter for all passengers flying out on April 15th.

During this period, the domestic and international services have been rescheduled, said a press release from the airport. Thiruvananthapuram International Airport celebrates Vishu and Tamil new year (Puthandu) with extensive programs. The ten-day celebration begins with the 'kodiyettu,' or hoisting of the ceremonial flag, at the Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple.

We would like to inform the passengers transiting through #ThiruvananthapuramAirport that the flight services shall remain suspended from 1600 to 2100 hours on 15th April 2022 to ensure the smooth continuation of #Arattu procession.#PassengerAdvisory #GatewayToGoodness pic.twitter.com/gF8UqB1fnx — Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (@TRV_Airport_Off) April 14, 2022

The Arattu procession, in which idols of deities are taken from the temple in the evening, passing through the Fort area and the runway of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport before ending at the 'arattu mandapam' near Shanghumugham beach, brings the celebrations to a close. The runway will be blocked for five hours in the evening to ensure that the procession runs smoothly.

The bright yellow blooms of the Kanikkonna flowers and the traditional symbol of Vishu are placed at both international and domestic terminals, it said. As part of the celebrations, various competitions will be organised for the passengers on April 13 and 14 with attractive gifts. There will be offers for travellers in selected shopping centres of the airport, the release added further.

