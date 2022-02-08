Tips and tricks: How to book cheaper flight tickets and save money

All the people with wanderlust know how important travelling and exploring is for the rejuvenation of your minds. Though, the only thing that stands between you and good times are the hefty prices of the flight tickets.

For all those Indians with a knack for saving money, we have brought a few tricks you can use to get a cheap flight ticket. These tricks can help you save some money and satisfy your wanderlust. Do not worry; these tricks do not include any seasonal offers.

Early bird bookings

It is always better to plan ahead, the same goes with travelling. If you plan your journey a month or two in advance and book the tickets on time, you are sure to get cheaper tickets compared to what you might get a week prior to your journey.

Turn on incognito mode

All of the companies and their websites keep a tab of your likes and dislikes using cookies and IP addresses. So, if you check the prices of flight tickets on a site and revisit for the same, you will be served with the increased prices. To avoid this, you can simply browse the web using incognito mode, or you can clear your cookies after you are done browsing.

Check flight comparison websites

Before you take your step towards your ticket bookings, you should make a bit of inquiry on flight comparison websites. These sites can help you get cheaper tickets by comparing the prices of different airlines. When checking for comparisons, ensure that you don't specify dates; instead, check for the entire month.

Return with a different airline

Instead of booking your return ticket with the same airline when planning your journey, opt for another airline. This trick can save you quite a few bucks with your return ticket.

Book ticket mid-week

There is a common misconception that booking flight tickets on weekends is cheaper. Instead, as a matter of fact, you can get a cheaper flight ticket if you book your tickets mid-week on a Wednesday or a Thursday.

Use the airline's website for bookings

Third-party websites attract a lot of attention through their discount offers, along with other things, but we assure you that you can always get a better deal by booking your tickets through the airline's website. The reason being you get rid of the service charges the websites apply while making the final bill.

