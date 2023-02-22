TMC Minister Mimi Chakraborty Slams Emirates Airline for Hair in Food, Shares Photos on Twitter

Mimi Chakraborty, a member of the Trinamool Congress Party, has filed a formal complaint with an Emirates Airlines representative regarding the presence of hair in her flight meal. The actress-turned-politician Chakraborty stated that despite filing a formal protest with the airline's representatives, there was no reaction, so she released a detailed explanation of the situation on Twitter late Tuesday night.

"Dear @emirates. I belive u hav grown 2 big to care less abut ppl travelling wit u. Finding hair in meal is not a cool thing to do I believe. Maild u nd ur team but u didn`t find it necessary to reply or apologise. @EmiratesSupport. That thing came out frm my croissant I was chewing. You can find my mail with all details if you care @emirates, @ @EmiratesSupport, @EmiratesTrans," Chakraborty`s Twitter message read.

With her message, she has also uploaded pictures of the meal served to her on board, where the hair was reportedly found.

In the midst of successfully carrying out her acting career, Chakraborty contested and got elected from the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency in the South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She defeated her nearest candidate, BJP`s Anupam Hazra, by a massive margin of 2,95,239 votes, grabbing almost 48 percent of the total votes.

