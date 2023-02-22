topStoriesenglish2575928
Air India 'Fooling Customers', Says Agitated Passenger After Delhi-Mumbai Flight Delay: Watch

The video of the argument between Air India staff and passengers after the Mumbai-bound flight's delay was shared on social media where the staff can be seen surrounded by passengers.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 10:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Air India staff and passengers of a flight from Delhi to Mumbai got into a heated argument after the Mumbai-bound flight was delayed by more than four hours on Tuesday late at night. According to a passenger on the Delhi-Mumbai flight, flight AI-805 was delayed from its initial departure time of 8:00 pm to 10:40 pm, then 11:35 pm, then 12:30 am, and eventually took off at 1:48 am from Delhi's Terminal 3 airport.

He added that the supervisors kept creating narratives of a flight being delayed due to crew on the way, and they actually were "fooling" customers. Another staff member said that it was due to the pilot, who was supposed to be on the plane, getting sick at the last moment.

Many passengers were agitated and were involved in heated arguments with the airline staff concerned at the airport over the delay in the flight departure at Terminal 3. Passengers claimed that many missed their connecting flight to Qatar due to delays.

"It was a very bad experience. There were around 200 passengers who were at the airport, and there was no clarity from the airline. No water was offered until 11:50 pm," another passenger claimed. However, an Air India spokesperson informed us that the flight was delayed by four hours due to technical reasons. All passengers were served meals and looked after. 

Meanwhile, an Air India flight from Newark to Delhi was diverted to Stockholm, Sweden, after an engine oil leak was detected on one of the engines. The flight is reported to have 300 passengers on board and landed safely.

(With ANI Inputs)

