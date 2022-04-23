Since the day India has lifted its ban from international flight operations, there has been a constant increase in the air traffic. Around 1.06 crore domestic passengers travelled by air in March, approximately 38 per cent more than 76.96 lakh flyers in February, Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated.

The passenger load factors (the occupancy rates) were above 80 per cent for all Indian private carriers in March, DGCA stated in its monthly statement. India resumed regular international passenger flight operations on March 27 after a two-year-long Covid-19 induced hiatus.

Here are the top 7 airlines which recorded an increase in the passenger load factor:

The load factors of SpiceJet, IndiGo, Vistara, Go First, Air India and AirAsia India were 86.9 per cent, 81 per cent, 86.1 per cent, 81.4 per cent, 85 per cent and 81.3 per cent, respectively, in March 2022, it mentioned. Followed by the Centre-run regional carrier Alliance Air recorded a load factor of 74 per cent in March this year, it noted.

IndiGo

India's largest carrier -- carried 58.61 lakh passengers in March, a 54.8 percent share of the domestic market, the DGCA said. The DGCA data showed that in March, IndiGo had the best on-time performance of 93.9 percent at four metro airports -- Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

In a statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said, "The DGCA report is a testament to the IndiGo team's dedication to being true to its promise of on-time performance."

"IndiGo had the best on-time performance of 93.9 percent in March 2022. With the resumption of international operations, we will continue to provide affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience to our customers onboard our lean clean flying machines," the spokesperson added.

Go First

Go First stood at number two position as it carried 10.44 lakh passengers in March and had 93 percent on-time performance at four metro airports -- Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

SpiceJet

SpiceJet flew 10.21 lakh passengers in March, according to the data shared by the DGCA.

AirIndia

Air India is the single largest international airline in India. However, domestic numbers are not so good and the airline flew 9.36 lakh passengers in March. With Tata Group taking over the control, these numbers are expected to go up.

Vistara

Vistara, India’s full carrier flew 8.9 lakh passengers with 91.9 percent on-time performance, as per the DGCA data.

AirAsia India

AirAsia India carried 6.98 lakh passengers in March, the data stated.

Alliance Air

Alliance Air, the remaining government airline with focus on UDAN network carried 1.45 lakh passengers.

