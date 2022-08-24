Good news air passengers! Indian travellers can now explore their favourite destinations in Vietnam as Vietjet airline is offering air tickets at just Rs 9. The airline has announced 30,000 promotional tickets to travel between August 15, 2022, to March 26, 2023. This offer is available on 17 routes including Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad to Vietnam's four cities including Vietnam's capital Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, Asia’s famous coastal city Da Nang and the beach paradise Phu Quoc until August 26. Interested passengers can book these special low-fare tickets from Vietjet’s official website or Vietjet Air application.

Vietjet currently connects New Delhi/Mumbai with Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City with 4 flights per week each. Starting September 2022, Vietjet will operate eleven additional routes, making it the largest carrier operating between the two countries in terms of capacity, with a total of 17 services. The New Delhi/Mumbai - Phu Quoc services will soon commence operations from September 9 with 3-4 flights per week.

Additionally, nine new routes linking Ahmedabad/ Hyderabad/ Bangalore with Hanoi/ Ho Chi Minh City/ Da Nang will also operate from September onwards with four weekly flights each. Just in time for Diwali, two more new routes Mumbai/New Delhi - Da Nang will get operational from mid-October.

With Vietjet, travellers can now take five-hour direct flights to their favourite destinations in Vietnam. The new direct flights will make it easier and more affordable for Indian travellers to visit not only Vietnam but also connect to other Southeast Asian destinations such as Bali, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Seoul, Busan, Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagoya, and Taipei, etc. through Vietjet's South - Southeast - Northeast Asia connectivity.

Vietjet is offering special in-flight meals with a variety of dishes, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. Vietnam has lifted all arrival regulations relating to Covid-19 and travellers can enjoy a complete pre-pandemic fashion arriving in the country. Especially, all international travellers coming to Phu Quoc are eligible for a 30-day visa exemption to experience all the good stuff that the paradise island has to offer.

Vietnam has emerged as one of the most preferred destinations in recent years, drawing more and more world travelers, and routinely receiving praise from leading global travel magazines, including its attraction to Indian travelers.