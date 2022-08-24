Vistara announces Mumbai-Abu Dhabi daily non-stop flights starting THIS date

Tata-SIA-owned Vistara airline today announced the flight operations between Mumbai and Abu Dhabi, UAE starting October 1. The airline will operate daily non-stop flights between the two cities using its A320neo aircraft. All-inclusive return airfares start at Rs 17,749 for Economy, Rs 22,949 for Premium economy, and Rs 45,949 for Business class. The scheduled Vistara flight will take off from Mumbai at 19:10hrs and arrive at Abu Dhabi at 20:40 hrs. Meanwhile, the Vistara flight will depart from Abu-Dhabi at 21:40hrs and land at 02:35 hrs. The commencement of flights on this route is believed to strengthen ties and a better inflow of tourists is expected. Bookings for this air route are now open.

Mr. Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “We are delighted to expand our presence in the UAE, with a second Emirate, and offer the choice of flying India’s best airline on one of the busiest international routes from India. We are confident that greater connectivity between Mumbai and Abu Dhabi will complement the growing trade and tourism between the two countries. We are certain that customers from India and the UAE will appreciate experiencing our award winning product and services on the route.”

A few days ago, Vistara inaugurated non-stop flights between Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah and Mumbai. The inaugural flight between Maharashtra's capital and the Saudi Arabian city departed at 6.05 PM on August 2 at 1805 Hours (IST) and landed in Jeddah at 2050 Hours (AST). The airline now flies thrice a week between the two cities on its Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Also read: ‘Can’t say all is well...’ SpiceJet's Ajay Singh describes aviation sector amid Ukraine-Russia war

Vistara has been introducing flights on multiple routes to expand its network. It introduced five weekly flights between Mumbai and Bangkok and to further enhance its current connection between India and Thailand by operating its three-class Airbus A320neo aircraft on the route.