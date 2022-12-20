UAE launches biometric service at Abu Dhabi airport, passenger's face to act as boarding pass

The UAE launched a biometric service at the Abu Dhabi airport on Monday, by virtue of which no passport or ticket will be required anymore and a passenger's face will be his boarding pass, reported Khaleej Times. The solutions will be implemented at select self-service baggage touchpoints, immigration e-gates, and boarding gates and then applied across all passenger touchpoints at the airport.

Abu Dhabi-based tech company, NEXT50, will introduce its cutting-edge AI solutions alongside global artificial intelligence and technology solutions partners IDEMIA and SITA at select self-service baggage touchpoints, immigration e-gates and boarding gates before implementing the technology across all passenger touchpoints in the airport, reported Khaleej Times.

The new technology will enhance the passenger journey and establish Midfield Terminal Building as the first international airport with biometric capabilities at all customer touchpoints. NEXT50 CEO Ibrahim Al Mannaee underlined that the biometrics project comes as part of the Emirate's digital transformation vision.

"Once the project is fully realised, the airport will be the only airport in the region with biometric solutions implemented across all customer touchpoints, contributing to Abu Dhabi Airport's vision to become the operator of the most technology-driven airport in the world, providing a seamless journey to all its passengers. We are proud to be joining forces with IDEMIA and SITA and offering our expertise in artificial intelligence and data sciences to make this initiative a reality," said Al Mannaee.

Once the project is implemented, it will offer passengers a convenient, simplified, contactless and hygienic experience from 'curb-to-gate'. This will result in reduced wait times and less time queuing for passengers, reported Khaleej Times.

Eng Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, MD and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "The phase one deployment of advanced biometrics at Abu Dhabi International Airport further cements our commitment to shape the future of airport experiences by delivering innovation and technology that drives efficiency, convenience and service excellence. Upon final completion of the project, Abu Dhabi will be home to the world's first airport to include every touch point in the biometric journey, providing travellers with a seamless, safe and secure passenger experience."

The systems will use hi-tech biometric cameras to verify passenger details along several touchpoints in the airport, which includes the self-service baggage drop, passport control, business class lounge and boarding gates, reported Khaleej Times.

Hani El Assaad, president Middle East and Africa, SITA, said, "The airport of the future will be driven by technology that enables safe, seamless, and easy travel every step of the way. This latest deployment showcases the power of Smart Path to deliver a fluid journey where a passenger's face becomes their boarding pass, from check in to boarding."

Osama Al Makharmeh, executive director, IDEMIA, UAE said, "This partnership harnesses contactless biometric technology that gives users an unrivalled airport experience without letting up one jot on security. This bears out our capacity to constantly innovate to safeguard passenger trust and help pave the way for even smoother and more secure future travel."