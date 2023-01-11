'Unacceptable' Air India passenger complains of stone in meal on Delhi- Kathmandu flight

Tata-owned Air India has been the ‘talk of the town’ lately due to back-to-back peeing incidents reported on flights. The national carrier is already facing a lot of criticism for the ‘pee-gate’ incidents, however, another incident has been reported on an Air India flight where a woman passenger found a stone in an in-flight meal on AI 215 flight. The passenger travelling on the Delhi-Kathmandu flight got so angry when she found a stone in her in-flight meal that she took to Twitter to garner attention from Tata airline. A Twitter user named Sarvapriya Sangwan tweeted pictures of the meal, showing a small piece of stone, that she found in her meal aboard an Air India flight.

"You don’t need resources and money to ensure stone-free food Air India (@airindiain). This is what I received in my food served in the flight AI 215 today. Crew member Ms. Jadon was informed. This kind of negligence is unacceptable. #airIndia," the tweet read.

Also read: Drunk passengers smoke, pee on Air India Paris-Delhi flight: DGCA issues show cause notice

As a result, the tweet angered a lot of netizens and the Tata-owned airline received major criticism for this. One of the netizens wrote how earlier Tata used to set standards for the aviation industry but now it is hitting the new 'lows.'

"Dear @TataCompanies: JRD Tata once set standards for the aviation industry. He built #AirIndia into a globally respected brand, before Govt took it over. Now that you’re back as owners, hitting new lows? Is there no corporate oversight? How do you manage #PeeGate, and now this," read the tweet.

Another netizen wrote "Disgusting. AirIndia Ka khana aur ooper se usmein patthar Their food has been the worst. At least to my mind. Sorry this happened with you!"

Air India soon replied to the tweet with an apology. "Dear Ma'am, this is concerning and we're taking this up immediately with our Catering team. Please allow us some time to get back. We appreciate you bringing this to our notice," read the tweet.