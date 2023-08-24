'Undercover Boss': Lufthansa Airlines CEO Works As Flight Attendant, Shares 'Challenging' Experience

Lufthansa Airlines cabin crew onboarded a new team member earlier this month. However, this time, the new flight attendant was unlike any other newly hired member. This new person was Jens Ritter, CEO of the German carrier who chose to work as a cabin crew member in the business and economy class of the Lufthansa flights between Riyadh, Bahrain, and Frankfurt. The aviation company's boss shared the information via a Linkedin post sharing the details of his 'undercover operation,' calling it a "challenging" experience.

Jens Ritter also shared pictures of him in the cabin crew uniform. He also added pictures of him performing the tasks assigned to a flight attendant including serving passengers and pushing the drinks trolley of flight attendants. Adding the details, Ritter said that his time as a cabin crew member was "enriching and a powerful experience."

The 50-year-old pilot also revealed that he has been working with the Lufthansa Group for many years but never had the opportunity to experience things as a cabin crew member. In his post, he said, "That was so interesting and also challenging!"

Ritter also shared the surprises he faced during his time on flights, he added: "I was amazed by how much there is to organize, especially, if something doesn’t go as planned – for example, the meals offered on the menu cards were not exactly the meals loaded on board."

Lufthansa CEO also talked about the difficulties the cabin crew members have to face during nighttime flights. He said, "But to be present and attentive and charming – when the biological clock just tells you to sleep – was something entirely different."

Culminating his experience in a few words, Jens Ritter said, "I was astonished how much I learned in these few hours. Deciding things in the office will be different after really feeling the decisions on board. Thank you to the amazing crew, the lovely guests, and everyone involved for making this experience possible!"