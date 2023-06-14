Union Minister Smriti Irani Shares Appreciation Post For IndiGo Cabin Crew: Check Pictures

BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani recently traveled using the flight services of IndiGo. The Union Minister shared the news via her Instagram story. Furthermore, she appreciated the Indian Airlines' cabin crew for their sweet gesture of welcoming her onboard, along with a picture on the social media platform. It is to be noted that the details of her journey are not known.

Smriti Irani's Instagram story shows her holding a collage of pictures being handed over to her by the cabin crew dressed in blue. The collage also had a welcome message for the minister on the flight. The BJP leader also mentioned the names of the crew members in her post. Talking about the post, she said in the caption, "When someone's kindness helps start your day on a sweet note."

Smriti Irani also reposted the article written by Sneha Jadhav, a member of the cabin crew. Sneha shared a photo of the present they gave her together with the Union Minister.

Currently, the BJP leader is in charge of the Ministry of Women and Child Development and has been currently surrounded by controversy over alleged intimidation and harassment of journalists.