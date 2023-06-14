topStoriesenglish2621404
NewsAviation
GO FIRST

Go First Extends Flight Cancellations Till June 16, Cites 'Operational Reasons'

The extension of the suspension of flight operations from Go First comes while DGCA has asked the crisis-hit airline to submit a revival plan within 30 days.

Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 09:05 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Go First Extends Flight Cancellations Till June 16, Cites 'Operational Reasons'

Crisis-hit airline Go First on Tuesday announced that its scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled till June 16, adding that a full refund will be issued to the passengers. Earlier, it was supposed to be till June 12.

"We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till June 16, 2023, have been cancelled. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations," Go First said in a tweet.

Also read: Air India's 2 Pilots Grounded After Inviting Female Friend In Cockpit

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans, and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," they said in a letter.
They further said, "A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly."

Earlier on June 8, Go First announced that its scheduled flight operations will remain cancelled till June 12. The airline operator had in early May filed for voluntary insolvency and since then its operations were kept stalled.

Civil aviation regulator DGCA had advised the airline to submit a comprehensive restructuring or revival plan, within a period of 30 days. The revival plan once submitted by Go First shall be reviewed by the regulator for further appropriate action in the matter.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile