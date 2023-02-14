United Airlines Flight Averts Massive Plane Crash After Terrifying Take Off From Maui, Probe Initiated

Federal investigators are looking for more details regarding an incident when a United Airlines plane descended after takeoff from Hawaii to within around 800 feet (250 metres) of the ocean's surface. According to United, the pilots are receiving further training. Data from tracking service Flightradar24 shows that the Boeing 777 descended more than 1,400 feet (470 metres) before beginning to rise once more. After that, the flight made its way to San Francisco. There were no reported injuries.

A spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board said Monday that the investigative agency is still seeking information about the Dec.18 incident, which only recently came to public attention after a report in The Air Current, an aviation-industry publication.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which oversees airlines, said the United crew reported the incident under a voluntary safety-reporting programme. The FAA said it reviewed the incident and took appropriate action" without providing further details.

United said it worked with the FAA and the pilots' union on an investigation that led to additional training for the two pilots, which is still going on. The airline did not explain why the pilots chose to continue the long, overwater flight to San Francisco instead of returning to Kahului Airport on the island of Maui.

