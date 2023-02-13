World's Most Advanced F-35 Fighter Jet Makes Debut at Aero India 2023

Aero India 2023, Asia's biggest aero show is ongoing in Bengaluru. The show is witnessing an exhibition of multiple India-made and foreign aircraft from major brands, among those, is the Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jet making its debut at Aero India 2023. The advanced fighter jet is one of the most capable fifth-generation American aircraft. The aviation show in India witnessed the entry of the fighter jet's two variations, i.e., Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II and F-35A. It is to be noted that this is the first time the prized possession of the US Air Force has touched Indian grounds.

After departing from Utah and Alaska air force stations in the US, respectively, the two jets arrived at the Yelahanka Air Force station outside of Bengaluru. It is to be noted that these fighter jets are accompanied by the General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon and the Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet in the American section.

The aircraft comes in three variations which are the F-35A, F-35B, and F-35C. Furthermore, it is a single-engine, multi-role combat aircraft that can engage other aircraft in air superiority operations as well as carry out air strikes on ground targets. The fictional examples of the aircraft's capabilities to engage other fighter jets were demonstrated in the Top Gun: Maverick movie as well.

Two American F-35 fighter aircraft at the #AeroIndia show for the first time. The American contingent also includes the F-16 and F-18 fighter jets which have been offered to Indian armed forces for different requirements. pic.twitter.com/f9caMbvWTn — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

The aircraft is powered by a Pratt & Whitney F135 jet engine, which is installed in the F-35, enabling the aircraft to travel at speeds of Mach 1.6 (1.6 times the speed of sound) while still carrying a payload of weapons internally without sacrificing its stealth capabilities.

The F-35 carries its payload of armaments internally in two loadout bays during stealth operations. The plane can also transport weapons on its six external weapons bays for non-stealth operations.

On its four internal and external stations, the fighter can carry smart bombs as well as air-to-air, air-to-surface, and anti-ship missiles. The B61 nuclear weapon can also be carried by the F-35. A 25 mm GAU-22/A 4-barrel rotary gun with 180 rounds of ammo is also mounted on the jet.

Besides, America, China, and Russia are the only two nations to have fifth-generation fighter jets. In contrast, India is working to create the AMCA Gen 5 aircraft, which, if successful, will join a select group of countries that possess the fifth generation of fighter jets, and will eventually replace the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI in the Indian Air Force.