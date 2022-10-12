United Airlines passenger on psychedelic drugs assaults flight cabin crew, ARRESTED

The instances of misbehaviour with a flight's cabin crew are on the rise and are gaining a lot of attention on the internet. In the most recent incident, a passenger travelling with United was arrested for assaulting two crew members and disrupting the flight. The incident reportedly took place on a flight from Miami to Washington D.C. The passenger involved in the incident has said that he was under the influence of a magic mushroom, a psychedelic drug, during the whole incident, based on an affidavit by USAToday. The passenger involved in the incident has been identified as Cherruy Loghan Sevilla.

In the first hour of the two and half hour flight, the passenger began his activities starting by grabbing the arms of the passengers in his vicinity. Later on, instead of calming down, he started acting up and running back and forth on the plane's aisle, clapping near the cockpit and yelling in foul language. While doing all of this, he broke the bathroom and opened it from the outside while another passenger was using the facility.

Taking action after this behaviour, the cabin crew shifted Sevilla to the back seat while he still continued to yell profanities. However, while the crew members attempted to put him in his seat, he assaulted them. To prevent any further actions from him, the crew members and passengers handcuffed him to keep him under control. But, continuing his actions, Sevilla kept shouting during the flight and, consequently, was arrested on arrival.

Sevilla was detained by the FBI and questioned about his behaviour; in response, he admitted to using psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms. He had taken them before the journey, so he wasn't surprised by his behaviour while on the flight, even if afterward he expressed regret for them. The FBI charged him for interfering with crew members after the United Airlines flight incident.