US Plane Collision: Two Aircraft Get In Mid-Air Accident Over Lake In Florida, One Dead

On Tuesday afternoon, two tiny planes crashed in midair over a lake in central Florida, leaving at least one person dead, according to police. Chief of Staff of the Polk County Sheriff's Office Steve Lester stated during a news conference that rescuers were still searching Lake Hartridge in Winter Haven on Tuesday night for potential survivors. Rescuers attempted CPR on one victim, who was later declared dead, he added. Southwest of Orlando, about 65 kilometres away, is where you'll find Winter Haven.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified one of the planes as a Piper J-3 floatplane, but the make of the other aircraft wasn't immediately known.

Deputies said they didn't immediately know how many people were in the planes, where they had taken off, or what caused the crash. The lake where the planes went down is located immediately to the southeast of the Winter Haven Regional Airport.

Witnesses recalled the planes crashing into each other and then immediately falling into the water, Lester said. The wing of one plane was sticking out of the water, while the other aircraft had settled about 7 metres below the surface, officials said. Lester said the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

With PTI Inputs