topStoriesenglish
NewsAviation
USA

US Plane Crash: Accident at Utah Airport claims one life, injures three

Following the plane crash, the airport has been closed until noon on Tuesday, and multiple flights have been cancelled affecting operations from the airport, reports AP.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 08:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

US Plane Crash: Accident at Utah Airport claims one life, injures three

A small plane carrying four passengers crashed on Monday at a Utah airport, killing one and wounding the other three, according to Provo city officials. One of the three survivors was taken to the hospital in severe condition as the jet crashed shortly after takeoff. According to officials, the other two received "minor bumps and bruises". 

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that it was investigating the crash of the aircraft, which it identified as an Embraer 505, a light business jet.

The airport in Provo, just south of Salt Lake City, will remain closed until noon on Tuesday, and a number of flights have been cancelled, according to the airport's website.

Also read: 'Because we are Indians' Actor Satish Shah's reply on racial remark at London Heathrow Airport goes VIRAL

Brian Torgersen, the airport manager, told FOX13 that the scene of the crash was "devastating" and was surprised that two of those on board made it out with relatively minor injuries. Other details of the crash, including its destination and the identities of those on board, have yet to be released.

With agency inputs

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: SC believes in demonetisation, opposition does not?
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous science fiction writer Isaac Asimov was born in 1920
DNA Video
DNA: Target Killing or Genocide Conspiracy?
DNA Video
DNA: Legendary football player Pele passed away
DNA Video
DNA: How did Rishabh escape from 'Burning Car'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959
DNA Video
DNA: 'Promotional scam' of coaching centers in Kota
DNA Video
DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!