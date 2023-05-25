Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Inaugurate New Terminal At Kanpur Airport Tomorrow

Kanpur – the commercial capital of Uttar Pradesh is all set to get a new Civil Enclave, including a new terminal building. The new Civil Enclave at Kanpur Airport will be inaugurated on May 26, 2023 by Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel. At present, Kanpur Airport is directly connected to Mumbai and Bengaluru and with improved facilities, Kanpur, which is often referred to as ‘the Manchester of Uttar Pradesh,’ is likely to be connected to more cities of Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country.

The façade of the Terminal Building in both the city and the airside depicts the temple architecture of the famous JK Temple of Kanpur. The interiors of the Terminal Building are based on various local themes such as textiles, leather industries and the city’s renowned public figures like poet Shyamlal Gupta and sage Maharishi Valmiki. The terminal has been designed to integrate the culture and heritage of Kanpur, and the state of Uttar Pradesh, thereby, creating a sense of the culture and history of the region for the visitors.

A new terminal building at #KanpurAirport will be inaugurated by the Hon'ble CM of Uttar Pradesh, Sh. @myogiadityanath, and HMCA Sh. @JM_Scindia on 26 May 2023. The event will be graced by MoS-MoCA, Sh. @Gen_VKSingh, Chairman-@AAI_Official, and other senior dignitaries. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/yXKQ1Y0n57 — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) May 24, 2023

Key features of the New Terminal Building include:

The New Terminal Building is built in an area of 6243 sqm (16 times bigger than the existing terminal) at a project cost of Rs. 150 Crore.

Equipped to handle 400 passengers during peak hours, as compared to 50 passengers earlier.

08 check-in counters, ensuring efficient and expedited check-in processes for passengers.

03 conveyor belts, with one located in the Departure Hall and two in the Arrival Hall, facilitating smooth baggage handling and collection.

A spacious concessionaire area covering 850 square meters, offering a diverse range of retail and dining options for travellers.

Tactile path provisions have been made, ensuring accessibility and ease of navigation for passengers with visual impairments.

On the city side of the terminal, there are 150 car parking spaces and 02 bus parking spaces, ensuring ample parking facilities for commuters.

Newly developed apron is suitable for parking three A-321/ B-737 types of aircraft along with a new link Taxi Track of 713m X 23m.

Kanpur is a prominent hub for leather, textile, and defense production industries, has many historical and holy spots, and houses various premier educational institutions like IIT Kanpur, National Sugar Institute, UP Leather and Textile Technology Institute that attract air travelers in large numbers.

The terminal Building of the new civil enclave at Kanpur Airport is equipped with various sustainability features like a double insulated roofing system, provision of canopies for energy saving, LED lighting, low heat gain double glazing unit, rainwater harvesting to recharge the groundwater table, water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant and use of recycled water for landscaping, a solar power plant with capacity of 100 KWp and has been provided to meet GRIHA–IV ratings, a national green building rating system in the country denoting sustainable development and responsible resource management.