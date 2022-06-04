Vietjet launches flights from Mumbai to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City

Vietjet has launched direct flights from Mumbai to Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, and Ho Chi Minh City, the country's largest city. The Consulate General of Vietnam in Mumbai, the airport authorities, Vietjet management representatives, and hundreds of passengers onboard the initial flights attended the inaugural flight celebration of the two direct routes at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai.

To celebrate the occasion, Vietjet will offer 19,999 super-saver tickets from just USD 0 applied to all flights between Vietnam and India with a travel duration from July 1 to December 31, 2022. Promotional tickets are up for grabs daily from 10:30 AM on June 7 till 10:30 pm on June 9, 2022.

Besides the Mumbai - Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi services, Vietjet’s direct routes between New Delhi and the aforementioned cities currently operate thrice-weekly flights on each route. From September 9, 2022, the Mumbai - Phu Quoc route will commence operation with four round trips per week, while the New Delhi – Phu Quoc will operate with a frequency of three round trips per week.

Vietjet’s direct services between India and Vietnam are expected to ease people’s travelling to the country and make connecting flights to the country’s top tourist destinations such as Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Da Nang, Hue, etc. and other regional destinations including Bali, Bangkok and Singapore, etc.

Vietjet’s Vice President Do Xuan Quang said, “Following our launch of New Delhi – Ho Chi Minh City/Hanoi services, we are delighted to launch two more direct routes between Vietnam and Mumbai. We believe that the two services from Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to Mumbai, as well as the coming Phu Quoc – Mumbai route, will strengthen the ongoing relationship of Vietnam’s two biggest cities with Mumbai. The services launched between Ho Chi Minh City/Hanoi and Mumbai operate four and thrice-weekly flights, respectively. We expect to increase the frequency in the incoming time to meet customer’s demand.”

Speaking about Vietjet’s launching its network from Mumbai, CSMIA Spokesperson said, “CSMIA is pleased to partner with Vietjet and launches new direct flight connectivity between Mumbai and Vietnam. These services by Vietjet will offer diversified travel destinations and flight schedules, as well as add direct flight options to CSMIA’s route network from Mumbai to Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to further boost travel opportunities between the two countries. CSMIA has been working extensively to provide connectivity to destinations across the world and creating new routes for consumers while offering best-in-class facilities and services along with ensuring safety and comfort while travellers transit through the airport.”