Vijayawada-Dubai direct flight services to begin from THIS date, check details here

At the Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) meeting on Saturday, it was revealed that a direct flight from Vijayawada to Dubai will begin on October 29. The gathering took place at Krishna district's Gannavaram Airport. The panel also touched on a number of significant concerns that were hurting travellers, namely baggage delivery. Bala Showri V, the MP for Machilipatnam, who chairs the committee, discussed issues such as continuing airport development projects, including the modernization of the new terminal, passenger amenities, and a fresh plan for building a community hall.

The committee decided to commence a direct flight from Vijayawada to Dubai, which will be started from October 29 onwards. The flight will operate twice a week. Flights from Vijayawada to Mumbai, and from Vijayawada to Varanasi, already in operation, will be reconsidered.

An additional flight from Vijayawada to Delhi will also be started soon, it was decided in the meeting. Ranjith Basha, Krishna district Collector, P Jasuva, SP Krishna district, and Airport Director participated in the meeting.

With inputs from PTI