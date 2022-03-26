हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic to begin second daily flight between Delhi and London from June 1

Virgin Atlantic said that from June onwards, it will offer morning as well as night departure Delhi-to-London flights.

Image for representation

Virgin Atlantic announced that it will begin operating a second daily service between Delhi and London on June 1. The flight will take off from Heathrow and land at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in New Delhi.

The airline has also announced some changes in the departure timings of its Mumbai flight, effective March 27. Coupled with its service from Mumbai, Virgin Atlantic will offer three daily flights from India, it said in a statement.

The announcement comes ahead of the resumption of regular international flights to and from India from March 27. Scheduled commercial international flight services were suspended in the last week of March 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Virgin Atlantic said that from June onwards, it will offer morning as well as night departure Delhi-to-London flights.

The new second flight will be operated with a 258-seater Boeing 787-900 aircraft. "... With a double daily Delhi service, alongside our daily Mumbai service, this will be our largest ever flying programme to India, which is our third-largest market globally," Alex McEwan, Country Manager for South Asia at Virgin Atlantic, said. Virgin Atlantic also said its flight from Mumbai will now have an afternoon departure.

The airline is also offering a flexible booking policy, allowing customers to amend their flights with no change fee until December 31, 2023. Together with Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic will offer seamless connections between Delhi and the USA via Heathrow, the statement said. 

With inputs from PTI

