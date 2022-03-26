International flights to resume from March 27, Delhi Airport aims to connect 60 destinations

After regular flights resume this month, DIAL, the operator of the national capital's airport, aims to connect to over 60 international destinations. Scheduled international commercial flights will resume on March 27 after being suspended for more than two years due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the country's largest airport and handled around 1.8 lakh passengers per day during pre-COVID times. A DIAL spokesperson said the number of international Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) is likely to increase from 165 per day to 300 per day in summer 2022.

The total weekly departures of international flights are expected to increase 66 per cent in the first week of April once the regular overseas flights commence, according to the spokesperson.

This is in comparison to the flights that operated under bilateral air bubble arrangements during winter 2021.

Noting that DIAL is working with all stakeholders to make the recommencement of international operation a smooth affair, the spokesperson also said that it was working with the airlines for proper slot utilisation.

"Once the international commercial service begins, the number of international destinations is expected to increase significantly from about 46 (including Vande Bharat) to more than 60," the spokesperson said.

IGIA is operated by the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL). The airport has already registered a recovery of passenger traffic in the US, Middle East and Australia segments."Post resumption of commercial operations, South East Asia and Europe are expected to be the main drivers of further international passenger growth," the spokesperson said.

With inputs from PTI

