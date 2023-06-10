topStoriesenglish2619904
Vistara Airlines Cabin Crew Faces Shortage Of Uniform Amid Supply Chain Issues

Amid talks of a merger with Air India, Tata Group, and Singapore Airlines, Vistara is expanding its fleet of aircraft as well as its staff strength.

Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

Full-service carrier Vistara is facing a shortage of cabin crew uniforms, and some of its cabin crew members will soon be wearing black-coloured uniforms as a temporary solution. Vistara, a joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has said it is actively working with suppliers to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

The airline, which is to be merged with Air India, is expanding its fleet as well as staff strength. Against this backdrop, the carrier on Friday said due to an unforeseen issue with the supply of material, it is experiencing limited availability of cabin crew uniforms.

"In the coming days, some of our cabin crew may be seen performing their duties in black-coloured trousers and polo T-shirts with the Vistara logo instead of our standard aubergine uniform," it said in a tweet. Vistara expects to add a total of 10 planes as well as hire more than 1,000 people in the current financial year.

