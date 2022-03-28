हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vistara

Vistara announces daily flight between Delhi and London Heathrow from May 1

It is worth noting that Vistara has over 45 destinations, with over a quarter of its total capacity dedicated to international destinations alone.

Image for representation

India's reopening of its international borders has increased travel demand despite fears that the closure of Russian airspace would negatively affect Asia-Europe aviation.

In response to this growing travel demand, Vistara, a joint venture between Singapore Airlines and the Tata Group, has announced a revision of its Delhi-Heathrow flight schedule. From the 1st of May, daily flights will be operated between the two cities. There will be a flight to London leaving at 22:05 IST, with a return flight scheduled for 14:40 GMT.

A representative of Vistara stated that demand has been strong across the entire network, especially on long-haul routes, and that they are seeking ways to serve their customers better by adding new flights.

Vinod Kannan, the company's chief executive officer, plans to increase foreign flights from 25 percent to 35 percent within two years. Currently, Vistra flies to over 45 destinations, with foreign flights making up nearly a 1/4th of its capacity.

Vistara is presently awaiting the delivery of four Boeing 787 Dreamliners. However, due to quality-control issues, deliveries have been discontinued internationally since May 2021. Vistara may be able to lease some extra Boeing 787s in the near future to make up for their present capacity deficit. However, a final decision has yet to be made.

According to the source, Tata is in talks with Airbus for a major purchase of the A350 aircraft, however it's unclear whether it'll be part of Vistara's intentions to extend their fleet to 70 planes or Air India's modernization plan.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
