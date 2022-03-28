Vistara awarded 'Best Domestic Airlines' at Wings India 2022 for 2nd year in a row

Vistara won three prestigious awards - Best Domestic Airline, Aviation Sustainability & Environment and Covid Champions, at Wings India 2022. The awards were presented by Hon'ble Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia in the presence of other senior officials from the Ministry.

Vistara won the Best Domestic Airline award for the second time in a row. On this occasion, Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara said, “We are delighted to have received these coveted awards at Wings India 2022. They are a testament to the relentless efforts of all our staff, who ensured a seamless and comfortable travel experience for our customers, despite a challenging operating environment in the last two years. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our customers for placing their trust in us and the jury of Wings India 2022 for recognising our efforts.”

We are happy to have won Wings India 2022 awards for ‘Best Domestic Airline’, ‘COVID Champions' and 'Aviation Sustainability & Environment'. These awards motivate us to deliver nothing but the best to our customers, every day. Thank you for your #VistaraLove and support! pic.twitter.com/DzSor9oU3o — Vistara (@airvistara) March 25, 2022

In line with government guidelines, Vistara altered many processes, introduced various technology interventions to maintain the highest safety and hygiene standards across all touchpoints in the customer journey. Vistara also introduced two award-winning campaigns, #FlyingFeelsSafeAgain and #FlyerCODE, which was devised to generate awareness and influence positive behavioral changes in travellers.

During the horrific second wave of the pandemic, Vistara activated its ‘National Relief Program’ and offered complimentary air logistics for transportation of medical equipment across the network. The airline welcomed health workers from government organisations to travel free of cost on its domestic network, when travelling on Covid-19 duty.

It is also the first Indian airline to have operated flights with fully vaccinated cabin crew and pilots. Under its signature CSR project ‘Vistara Wellness Initiative’, the airline donated over 200,000 wellness essentials (nutritious food and hygiene items) to communities impacting the lives of nearly 34,000 individuals across the country.

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and Tripadvisor and has also been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards besides being lauded for cabin cleanliness and safety standards.

