Vistara, India’s full-service carrier and part of Tata Group and Singapore International Airlines alliance has announced an Early Monsoon Sale across its domestic and international network. The sale is available on all three cabins - Economy, Premium Economy and Business for travel period between 20 June 2022 and 31 December 2022. Bookings under the sale are open for a period of 48 hours from 0001 hours of 2 June 2022 to 2359 hours of 3 June 2022 with one-way fares for domestic routes starting at Rs 1,699 for Economy, Rs 3,459 for Premium Economy and Rs 7,439 for Business Class (exclusive of convenience fee).

On international routes, all-inclusive return fares start at Rs 14,249 for Economy, Rs 18,899 for Premium Economy and Rs 47,099 for Business Class. Vistara also announced non-stop flights between the second largest city of Saudi Arabia, Jeddah and Mumbai starting 2 August 2022, bookings for which are being opened across channels. The special sale affordable fares are listed below:

Commenting on the launch of the new international route, Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “The launch of services to Jeddah will further intensify our presence in the Middle East region. Saudi Arabia shares a strong bilateral relationship with India and is home to a significant population belonging to the Indian diaspora, thereby offering great prospects for Vistara’s growth. We are delighted to bring India’s best airline to the modern commercial hub of Saudi Arabia and hope that our customers will truly enjoy the award-winning product and services of Vistara.”

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, and it has been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards, besides being lauded for cabin cleanliness and safety standards.

