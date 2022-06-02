हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vistara

Vistara passenger misbehaves on Delhi-London flight, handed over to police at Heathrow Airport

Vistara handed over an unruly passenger to London's Heathrow Airport administration for abusing and misbehaving with the crew members onboard, reports ANI. 

Vistara passenger misbehaves on Delhi-London flight, handed over to police at Heathrow Airport
Image for representation

An unruly passenger was handed over to London's Heathrow Airport administration by Vistara airline for abusing and misbehaving with crew members onboard. The incident took place while the flight was on route to London, said an airline official on June 1. Vistara spokesperson said the passenger was taken into custody for investigation upon arrival at London Heathrow.

"There was an incident involving an unruly passenger that was reported on our flight UK17 from Delhi to London on May 30, 2022. The incident was reported to the local authorities, and the passenger was taken into custody for investigation upon arrival at London Heathrow.

Also read: Vistara Early Monsoon Sale: Domestic return airfare at only Rs 1,699; Rs 14,249 for international flights

Our staff is cooperating with the authorities, as required," the spokesperson said. "Vistara stands firm with its zero-tolerance policy against unruly behaviour that endangers the safety, security, and dignity of its customers and staff," the spokesperson added. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
VistaraUnruly passengerLondon airportcabin crew
Next
Story

Vistara Early Monsoon Sale: Domestic return airfare at only Rs 1,699; Rs 14,249 for international flights

Must Watch

PT3M16S

Namaste India: What is Putin's plan after Ukraine?