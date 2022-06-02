An unruly passenger was handed over to London's Heathrow Airport administration by Vistara airline for abusing and misbehaving with crew members onboard. The incident took place while the flight was on route to London, said an airline official on June 1. Vistara spokesperson said the passenger was taken into custody for investigation upon arrival at London Heathrow.

"There was an incident involving an unruly passenger that was reported on our flight UK17 from Delhi to London on May 30, 2022. The incident was reported to the local authorities, and the passenger was taken into custody for investigation upon arrival at London Heathrow.

Also read: Vistara Early Monsoon Sale: Domestic return airfare at only Rs 1,699; Rs 14,249 for international flights

Our staff is cooperating with the authorities, as required," the spokesperson said. "Vistara stands firm with its zero-tolerance policy against unruly behaviour that endangers the safety, security, and dignity of its customers and staff," the spokesperson added.

(With inputs from ANI)

Live TV

#mute