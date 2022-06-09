Vistara inducts 50th aircraft in its fleet with special livery, check here

Tata-owned Vistara airlines marked the 50th aircraft in its fleet with the debut of a custom-designed livery on its brand-new Airbus A321neo aircraft. Vistara's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Vinod Kannan; Chief Commercial Officer, Mr Deepak Rajawat; and senior members of its leadership team were in attendance at the event, which took place at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Since April 2020, the airline has increased its fleet by more than 25% while also expanding its worldwide network to ten destinations. By the end of 2023, Vistara expects to have a fleet of roughly 70 aircraft.

The Delhi-based airline, which is a 51:49 joint venture between India's salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group and south-east Asian carrier Singapore Airlines, started flying on international routes in August 2019. Vistara said it had flown 30 million passengers since its launch on January 9, 2015, in both domestic and overseas market, the airline said in a statement.

Even as Vistara navigated the aviation industry's worst-ever crisis, COVID-19, it continued to grow in a measured way towards its vision and long-term plans, expanding its fleet by over 25% since April 2020, to have 51 aircraft as of date, the airline said. Vistara's fleet comprises Airbus A320, A320neo, A321neo, Boeing 737, and B787 planes.

Also read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed Akasa Air to partner Griffin for sale, leaseback of Boeing 737-8 aircraft

Vistara has also significantly grown its global network to include seven new destinations across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, the statement added. According to the airline, it has registered a growth of 3.3 percentage points in market share since July 2020, having grown from 4.2% in July 2020 to 7.5% in November 2021.