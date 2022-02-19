Vistara partners with Allianz to offer optional insurance to flyers

Vistara, a joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has partnered with Allianz Partners to offer insurance to its clients. Vistara customers can purchase travel insurance while booking local or international flights beginning February 16, 2022.

The option is currently available to Indian citizens residing in India. It will be extended to other global markets, including Singapore, United Arab Emirates, and Europe, in the second phase over the course of the year 2022.

The optional travel insurance coverage will protect in various cases such as trip cancellations and interruptions, significant travel delays, missed connections, medical emergencies abroad, baggage issues etc.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, “we are pleased to partner with Allianz Partners to offer the option to purchase reliable travel insurance services to our customers. We hope that this service will enable our customers to travel with greater confidence and peace of mind.”

Introducing Vistara Travel Insurance, powered by @AllianzPIndia & @BajajAllianz. Get now via the "Manage My Booking" section on the website. Applicable for travel within India and for international travel when booking from India. Visit: https://t.co/Ch9JABngSg pic.twitter.com/a7FIVjqqS3 — Vistara (@airvistara) February 18, 2022

Insured customers will be covered for medical emergencies, including COVID-related illnesses, mandatory personal quarantine, and denial of boarding due to a suspected illness. For added convenience, Allianz Partners offers a 24/7 travel assistance hotline and concierge service for customers.

Charu Kaushal, CEO, Allianz Partners India, said: “our domestic and international travel insurance products will cover trip inconveniences and medical emergencies, including COVID19. We sincerely hope that these services will provide additional confidence to travel during such uncertain times.”

Through this partnership, Vistara further strengthens its suite of ancillary services to offer maximum convenience to its customers.

