Vistara to launch daily direct flight services between Mumbai-Muscat from THIS day

Planning a trip to Muscat and tired of halts during air travel? Vistara has good news for you! Tata-owned Vistara airline is all set to enhance its air connectivity as it announces daily direct flight services between Mumbai and Muscat (the capital of Oman). Vistara will operate daily flights between the two cities using its A320neo aircraft from December 12, 2022. To give passengers the comfort of travelling, it has introduced the choice of premium economy class on the route, in addition to Business and Economy Class. Bookings for the flights are being progressively opened on all channels, including Vistara’s website, and mobile app.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer of Vistara, said, “We are excited to expand our presence in the Middle East with the addition of Muscat as the fourth city in the region. Given the strong bilateral ties and the thriving trade and investment relations between India and Oman, this new route will further aid the growing traffic between the two countries. The capital city of Muscat continues to attract a significant number of ex-pats, traders, business travellers, and high-end leisure travellers from India who will now have the choice of flying business class and premium economy on India’s best airline complemented with Vistara’s signature hospitality.”

Vistara will accept all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both countries, as specified by the respective government bodies. Vistara strongly encourages its customers to fully understand these guidelines before making their bookings.

Recently, Vistara also increased frequencies to Frankfurt and Paris from November 10. The full-service carrier is now operating 6x weekly flights between Delhi and Frankfurt, and 5x weekly flights between Delhi and Paris.

Vistara's Delhi-Paris-Delhi flight now flies all days except Tuesday and Thursday, while the Delhi-Frankfurt-Delhi flies all days except Wednesday. Vistara’s third Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner comes with a three-class cabin configuration, with 30 seats in Business Class, 36 in Premium Economy, and 226 seats in Economy Class.