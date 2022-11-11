‘Need of hour…’ PM Narendra Modi on role of air connectivity during his Bangalore visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his visit to Bengaluru, inaugurated the new Terminal of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). Following the inauguration, the PM addressed the need to boost connectivity in India and its need for the country's growth. It is to be noted that during his visit, PM Modi also flagged off the first Vande Bharat semi-high-speed train in the Southern part of India. These new facilities are expected to boost connectivity in the region and contribute to overall development.

In his statement, Prime Minister said, "Connectivity will play a crucial role in India's development. Creating air connectivity & new airports is the need of the hour. The new terminal at Bengaluru airport will increase facilities. To achieve growth, we need to develop physical & social infrastructure."

Also read: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Eco-friendly Terminal 2 of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport

At the Bengaluru International Airport, a brand-new opulent terminal was constructed for roughly Rs 5,000 crore. The opening of T2 will significantly benefit the populace by doubling the number of check-in and immigration counters and the passenger processing capacity. From the existing yearly capacity of 2.5 crore, Terminal 2 would be able to handle about 5–6 crore people. The passenger experience at Terminal 2 is envisioned to be like taking a "walk in the garden," paying homage to Bengaluru's Garden City.

Karnataka | Connectivity will play a crucial role in India's development. Creating air connectivity & new airports is need of the hour. New terminal at Bengaluru airport will increase facilities. To achieve growth we need to develop physical & social infrastructure: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/OZIXs2hSp6 November 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh recently got its first Greenfield airport in the form of Donyi Polo Airport connecting the state with multiple metro cities. Similarly, multiple airports in the country are being developed to have a new terminal.

The government's strategy to improve air connectivity in the country seems to be working, as the air passenger traffic in India has recovered from the slump during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Domestic air passenger volume increased 46.54 percent year on year to 10.35 million in September, according to data released on Wednesday by the aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).