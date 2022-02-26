हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aviation

Watch: 2-year-old boy takes a tour of plane’s cockpit in viral video

The hearts of netizens are melting because of a viral video showing a 2-year old boy in the cockpit of a plane, with the pilot helping him on his seat.

Watch: 2-year-old boy takes a tour of plane's cockpit in viral video
Image for representation

An aircraft's cockpit is a place where only a handful of people have been. You must have seen, too in movies, the plane's front end with the windshield and loads of buttons to control the plane. Recently, a video has gone viral on social media showing a toddler fulfilling his dream of being in the cockpit of a plane.

In the viral video, a two-year-old can be walking toward the plane's cockpit. Later on, the little boy was helped by the pilot up the chair. In addition, winning the hearts of netizens, the kind pilot put his cap on the little boy's head while he was sitting on his seat.

Melting the hearts of people, the pilot can be seen explaining the functioning of the plane to the little boy. The happiness of living his dream can be seen on the little boy's face in the video, with the cute charm of the baby boy.

Read also: Ukraine-Russia war: Flights to India from Europe to take longer than usual

The video ends with the cutest "wow" coming from the little boy looking around the cockpit. The video says that the 2-year-old boy was obsessed with aeroplanes. In addition, the caption of the video said, "I see a future airline pilot... his sweet reactions "wowwww" what a kind pilot...just taking a moment to be kind can make a difference in someone's life!"

Melted by the cute gestures of the little boy, one of the users commented, "Wow. What a special gift that wonderful pilot gave this sweet little baby boy. This is something he will remember forever. My heart is bursting with love."

