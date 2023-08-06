Watch: Brazilian Man Drinks Alcohol While 11-Year-Old Flies Aircraft, Plane Crashes

A video has surfaced on the internet showing a father allowing his 11-year-old to operate his private aircraft, while he swigs beer. As per a report by Dailymail, the video was allegedly shot before the plane crashed eventually killing the duo. It is to be noted that the incident is under investigation and authorities are working to find out if the incident took place before the crash.

The person in the incident has been identified as 42-year-old Garon Maia, a Brazilian rancher and his 11-year-old son Francisco Maia. The plane in the incident was a private plane, Beechcraft Baron 58, owned by Garon. The $ 1.2 million aircraft crashed in the forest located between Rondonia and Mato Grosso on July 29.

It is yet to be determined when the video of the father-son duo was posted on social media. In the video shared on social media, Garon can be seen sitting in the aircraft with a beer bottle, while the 11-year-old pilots the aircraft. Meanwhile, Garon directs him on how to operate the aircraft and instructs him about the controls of the plane. Later in the video, he can be swigging beer which he shows off on the camera.

#Internacionales | Trágico accidente en Brasil: Empresario y su hijo de 12 años mueren tras accidente aéreo



Las víctimas son Garon Maia Filho y su hijo de 12 años. Los restos de la aeronave fueron encontrados el domingo por la mañana



Las autoridades aún no han confirmado si el… pic.twitter.com/9eFfddiWRG August 1, 2023

As per a report by a Brazilian outlet, G1, a farm employee said the elder Maia flew off of a family farm in the Rondônia city of Nova Conquista and then stopped at an airport in Vilhena to refuel. He intended to return his son to Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul, where he lives with his mother and attends school. According to police, the plane took off at 5:50 p.m., crashed eight minutes later, and then vanished from radar.

Rescue crews explored the region on Saturday and found the bodies on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Research Center for the Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents is looking into the crash's cause.