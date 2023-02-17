WATCH: Flying Prowess of Indian Air Force Fighter Jets and Helicopters at Aero India 2023

Aero India 2023, the 14th edition of the aero show ongoing in Yelahanka, Bengaluru was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2023. The inaugural ceremony of the aero show saw significant participation from the Indian Air Force with its multiple aircraft. During the event, IAF demonstrated its flying prowess with multiple maneuvers and formations in the sky. Now the IAF has shared a video of a flying display at the event for the "people who missed" the show.

The video was shared by Indian Air Force's official Twitter handle with the caption saying, "For those of you who missed watching the IAF's flying display at Aero India 2023." The video starts by showing aircraft during the preparation of the aero show. It later moves on to show the pilots preparing and gradually the performance of the Indian Air Force at the aero show.

It is to be noted that on the day of the event, the Air Force presented a spectacular show with multiple indigenously built aircraft like LCA Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter Prachand, and many more. This performance was further graced by the formations like Gurukul and others presented by the air force.

येलाहंका के नभ पर छाये सूर्य के वीर ।



For those of you who missed watching the IAF's flying display at #AeroIndia2023 pic.twitter.com/kwhqDHSXn9 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) February 17, 2023

More than 80 nations participated in Aero India 2023. Aero India 2023 is expected to draw 65 CEOs of foreign and Domestic OEMs as well as ministers from about 30 different nations.

The Aero India 2023 event featured over 800 defence companies, including 700 Indian companies and over 100 foreign ones. At the event, Indian MSMEs and start-ups will showcase the creation of specialised technologies as well as the expansion of their country's aerospace and defense capabilities.

Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen and Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), and BEML Limited are among the major exhibitors at Aero India 2023.