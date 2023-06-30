Watch: Pilot Cleans Aircraft's Windshield With Cloth, Internet Calls It 'Desi Jugaad'

Aviators often catch attention when they are caught doing something unusual with a plane. Very often, these activities can even be something that even seems unreasonable. Adding to the list of such incidents, a new video has gone viral showing something that netizens are now calling "Desi Jugaad." Specifically, the now-viral video shared on social media shows a pilot cleaning an aircraft's window using a piece of cloth. The video is now amusing the internet for a variety of reasons.

Many said that the pilot looked like someone cleaning their car's windshield using a cloth. At the same time, many others wondered why the pilot used a cloth for cleaning the windshield instead of multiple other modern methods.

The viral video was originally shared on Instagram by a user going by the name Ameya Vikas Mhatre. The pilot in the video can be seen poking out of the aircraft's window, trying to reach the front windshield and establish contact to clean it thoroughly. To do the cleaning, the man uses a simple piece of cloth. The person who shared the video added a caption to the video saying, "Desi Jugaad."

The exact details of the video are not known yet. Furthermore, the exact details of the aircraft as well as the airline, still need to be added. However, speculations are that the plane in the video is owned by American Airlines because the livery is slightly visible in the video.

The video on Instagram now has over 2.3 million views and over 172 thousand likes. Along with this, the post's comment section flooded with people expressing their views on the video. Most of these had a funny and light-hearted approach to the video.

One of the social media users commented on the post, saying, "When you get promoted from truck driver to pilot." On similar lines, another user said, "When you come from a direct lineage of truck drivers."