Saint Barthelemy Airport, infamous as one of the world's most dangerous airports witnessed a terrifying incident as a small plane crashed into a parked helicopter. As per a report by Aerotime, the aircraft in the incident was operated by Air Antilles, which crashed into the helicopter while executing a landing at the airport. Reports suggest that the plane veered off the runway while attempting to land. The unusual incident on Saint-Barth island was caught on camera and the video of the incident was shared on social media.

The video shared on social media begins by showing a helicopter parked at the Saint Barthelemy Airport. A few seconds later, an aircraft appears in the frame rolling towards the parked helicopter. Later on, the small aircraft strikes the idle helicopter with its left wing, which ends up damaging both machines. The short video clip shows the debris erupting after the rotor of the helicopter gets stuck under the wings and fuselage of the aircraft.

Based on Aerotime's report, the Air Antilles flight was carrying six passengers along with two crew members, while the helicopter at the time of the incident was empty. Soon after the accident, the Fire and Rescue Service along with other emergency services reached the site of the incident to conduct rescue operations. One female passenger onboard suffered injuries while others were safe.

Mala suerte para este Twin Otter de la aerolínea Air Antilles, que en la mañana del día de ayer se salía de la pista del aeropuerto de St. Bartolomé tras aterrizar, colisionando contra un helicóptero.

Air transport investigators are trying to ascertain the cause of the incident. Based on the speculations, the wheels of the small aircraft may have been stuck, resulting in loss of control.

"The incident occurred at 11:42 am. on flight 3S722 from Pointe-à-Pitre to Saint-Barth. The aircraft is a Twin DHC6 registered F-OMYS. At this stage, according to the captain, there are no injuries to be declared. 6 passengers and 2 crew members were on board this flight. During landing our plane struck a helicopter which was parked," Aerotime quotes, Caire, the parent company of Air Antilles.