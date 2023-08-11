trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647663
Watch: Plane Crash Lands On Busy Road, Brings Traffic To Standstill

The videos and pictures shared on social media show a yellow-coloured light aircraft that performed an emergency landing in the middle of the road due to a suspected engine failure.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 03:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Image Source- Twitter

An aircraft landed in the middle of a busy road in the United Kingdom applying brakes on traffic moving in both directions. As per Mirror's report, the incident occurred on A40 Golden Valley Bypass in Gloucestershire in the evening around 6 pm. The aircraft stuck in the middle of the road was caught on camera by the people passing by on the road and the pictures along with the videos were shared on social media.

The photos and videos shared on social media show a yellow-colored light aircraft on the road near Gloucestershire Airport. After the reports of the unexpected landing the emergency services including the police and the fire department attended the scene. As per Mirror's report, no injuries were reported and no cars were hit by the plane during the emergency landing.

Later on, people gathered together to push the plane aside in the evening to clear the road for the movement of traffic around 8 pm. Mirror quotes a spokesperson for Gloucestershire Constabulary saying, "We were called shortly before 6 pm today (Thursday) with a report a light aircraft had landed on the A40 Golden Valley. No-one was injured and it is understood that no other vehicles were involved. We remain at the scene while work takes place to re-open the road."

As per BBC's report, the Air Accidents Investigation Brand has launched an investigation into the incident. It is suspected that the pilot performed an emergency landing because of an engine failure during the flight. It is to be noted that the plane was flying to Staverton when the incident occurred.

