Watch: Real life 'Snakes on a Plane', AirAsia flight makes emergency landing

A rare yet bizarre incident took place on the AirAsia flight. The flight had to be re-routed after a snake was spotted by passengers onboard. The incident has been confirmed by the airlines. The flight reported in the incident was a domestic flight.

The flight was destined to land in Tawau starting from Kuala Lumpur on February 10. The incident came to light after several passengers reported the incident. The photo of the snake slithering through the plane's light can now be seen in social media posts of the passengers.

The flight had to be re-routed to the city of Kuching after the pilot received the information. In a statement, Captain Liong Tien Ling, AirAsia's chief safety officer, said, "This is a very rare incident which can occur on any aircraft from time to time."

Also read: AAI begins development of Maryada Purshottam Shri Ram Airport in Ayodhya

The airliner was fumigated there, and the snake stowaway was presumably removed. Adding to it, the Captain said, "The Captain took the appropriate action and the flight safely departed for Tawau as soon as possible."

Yikes!

Snake on a plane!

Either an escaped pet from passenger carry on/luggage or possibly climbed its way into the aircraft from the ground. Air Asia Airbus A320-200,Kuala Lumpur to Tawau.

This dude happily stayed inside the illuminated area till plane was diverted pic.twitter.com/jqopi3Ofvp — Hana Mohsin Khan | هناء (@girlpilot_) February 12, 2022

A tweet from one of the passengers said, "Yikes! Snake on a plane! Either an escaped pet from passenger carry on/luggage or possibly climbed its way into the aircraft from the ground. Air Asia Airbus A320-200, Kuala Lumpur to Tawau. This dude happily stayed inside the illuminated area till plane was diverted"

Source

Live TV

#mute