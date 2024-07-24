Advertisement
Watch Video: Shocking Moment Of Crash When Nepalese Aircraft Lost Control

The Saurya Airlines aircraft, carrying 19 passengers, was en route to Pokhara when it crashed during takeoff.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2024, 01:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
An hour after the shocking Nepal plane crash, some videos of the aircraft have emerged that show the final moment of the crash. The aircraft can be seen losing its control and crashing on the ground, catching fire immediately, killing 18 of the 19 people who were onboard the aircraft. As per reports, only the pilot has survived but is in critical condition. 

Watch The Nepal Plane Crash Video

The crash happend just after the take-off when the aircraft lost the control and crashed to the ground. 

A dramatic video has emerged online, capturing the exact moment the Saurya Airlines plane crashed. The footage shows the aircraft engulfed in flames shortly after skidding off the runway. The crash occurred at around 11:15 am local time (0530 GMT), as confirmed by an official statement from Nepal's military, which noted that "rescue work is ongoing."

The Kathmandu Post reported that the flight, en route to Pokhara—a major tourist destination in Nepal—was carrying 19 people, including the aircrew. Another news outlet, Khabarhub, stated that the plane caught fire after skidding on the runway, producing a plume of smoke.

According to their website, Saurya Airlines operates exclusively with Bombardier CRJ 200 jets. Despite recent growth in Nepal's aviation sector, this expansion has been overshadowed by poor safety standards, inadequate training, and maintenance issues.

