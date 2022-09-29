'Wear undergarments...' Pak's national airline's SHOCKING rule for cabin crew

Pakistan International Airlines, the national flag carrier, in a rather strange development has asked its cabin crew to wear undergarments. While this announcement sounds strange and weird, as per Geo News, PIA has told the crew that wearing undergarments is a must. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) adds that a negative image of the airline is being portrayed with the improper attire of the cabin crew, which is eventually leaving a poor impression on the users. Hence, the international air carrier, operated under the Government of Pakistan for Aviation, has asked its aircrew to strictly adhere to the new notification.

"It has been observed with great concern that a few cabin crew tend to dress casually while travelling intercity, staying in hotels and visiting various suffices. Such dressing leaves a poor impression on the viewer and portrays a negative image of not only the individual, but also of the organisation," an internal instruction memo sent by PIA General Manager (Flight Services), Aamir Bashir, read, Geo News reported.

Bashir asked the cabin crew to "dress properly" in formal plain clothes over "proper undergarments". "The clothing worn by males and females should be in accordance with our cultural and national morals," the guidelines read. The grooming officials have been instructed to monitor cabin crew "at all times" and report back if there is any "deviation" from the rules, Geo News reported.

Recently, PIA made headlines as a Pakistani passenger tried to break the aircraft’s window, which took off from Peshawar to its destination - Dubai. The passenger created a ruckus after he was stopped from offering Namaz in the aeroplane. The video of the incident got viral. As heard in the video, passengers were seen saying that he was fine when he boarded the flight and suddenly started to act this way. Reports indicate that the passenger created the scene after he was stopped from offering Namaz on the flight.