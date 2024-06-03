What Is The Science Behind Jet Lag? Know How To Minimize It

Long-distance plane travel can be really hectic due to the stress of check-in, security lines, and prolonged periods in a confined space. Jet lag is one of the major problems that passengers face during the long travel. It is a common issue which disrupts sleep and causes other bothersome symptoms that can last for days or weeks. Read here to know all about Jet Lag.

Science Behind Jet Lag

According to a blog by Sleep Foundation, Jet lag is a circadian rhythm sleep-wake disorder caused by a mismatch between your internal clock and the local time zone. The circadian clock regulates sleep and various biological processes. When traveling across time zones, this clock struggles to adjust, resulting in jet lag.

Symptoms of Jet Lag

1. Difficulty falling asleep or waking up at the right times, and fragmented sleep.

2. Feeling unusually tired during the day.

3. Slowed thinking and memory issues.

4. Reduced physical performance, especially for athletes.

5. Irritability and exacerbation of mental health issues.

6. Reduced appetite, nausea, constipation, and irritable bowel syndrome.

How To Prevent And Reduce Jet Lag



1- Consider factors like flight direction, time zones crossed, trip duration, and your schedule. Consulting a doctor or using online resources can help you create a personalized plan.

2- Plan your schedule to allow time for sleep and adjustment. Minimize travel stress and prioritize good sleep.

3- Stay hydrated, limit alcohol and caffeine, eat light, and move around to avoid stiffness.

4- Exercise, get daylight exposure, avoid excessive alcohol and caffeine, and limit naps to 30 minutes after arrival.

These strategies can help mitigate jet lag and make your travel experience more enjoyable.