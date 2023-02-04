topStoriesenglish2569468
Wings of Two United Airlines Plane Collide at Newark Airport, Pics Surface

Multiple pictures showing the completely broken Winglet of the United Airlines plane have surfaced on the internet after the accident involving two Boeing aircraft.

Two United Airlines aircraft got into an accident at Newark Liberty International Airport in the US. The wing of the flight with UA2135 collided with the wing of the Boeing 787-9 aircraft at the Terminal C of the airport. It is to be noted that the aircraft with registration number N17133 had passengers onboard while it was preparing for its flight to Orlando on February 3. The passengers were quickly deboarded after the incident and were reported to be safe while the airport authorities conducted investigations into the details of the incident.

The incident occurred when the United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner arrived at the airport and made contact with the smaller Boeing 757 while a tug was transporting it. Meanwhile, the 757 was parked at bay, waiting to take off for its flight. The pictures of the damaged wings of the plane at Newark International Airport have surfaced on the internet showing.

The Dreamliner was ready to depart for Denver International Airport when it arrived at UA187 from Johannesburg O. R. Tambo International Airport (JNB) at 06:59. (DEN).
ABC News 7 quotes one of the passengers on flight UA2157 Rebecca Blum, saying, "I felt a jolt ... looked outside and saw as clear as day the wing of a larger plane had clipped our wing. Definitely heard it. Felt it mildly, I would say, but more the noise. I think we were thinking, what was that?"

While Simple Flying quotes authorities saying, "The United Flight 2135 was struck by a Boeing 787, a Dreamliner, that arrived from Johannesburg, South Africa, earlier in the morning. The much larger plane was being relocated by a tug when it made contact with the smaller Boeing 757, parked at the gate." Such incidents of plane collisions while at the airport have been on the rise, with multiple incidents on Delta, America, and Jetblue aircraft.

