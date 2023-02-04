Hyderabad Airport Receives Shipment for India's First Formula E Racing Championship: WATCH

India is ready to host its first Formula E race in Hyderabad. The motor racing event is set to be held at the racetrack located around Hussainsagar in Hyderabad on February 11. Meanwhile, the preparations for the racing event are ongoing, and the shipment of electric cars has reached the city with the help of Hyderabad Airport. Sharing the update on Twitter, Hyderabad Airport shared a video of expensive cars like the Porsche Taycan being off-loaded at the airport.

Sharing the update on Twitter, airport authorities said, "Another testament of #HYDAirport cargo capabilities. All the shipment for the first #FormulaE championship in India was handled swiftly & securely at the airport."

It is to be noted that the 11 teams will be competing on the circuit in Hyderabad in the Formula-E Championship, namely TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, Mahindra Racing, Avalanche Andretti Formula E, Maserati MSG Racing, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, Nissan Formula E Team, Jaguar TCS Racing, DS Penske, Envision Racing, NIO 333 Racing, and ABT CUPRA Formula E Team.

Among these, there are two Indian teams in the championship, namely the Mahindra Racing and Jaguar TCS Racing Team. Sharing excitement about the Formula-E Championship being held in India and the participation of his team in the race, the Mahindra Group owner wrote on Twitter, "After 8 years of racing around the world, we finally get our home race! @FIAFormulaE is coming to India for the first time. Thanks @ktrbrs & @GreenkoIndia

for this."

Formula-E started as a racing game for electric-powered cars in 2014. The series stands apart from other motorsports since it only holds competitions in street circuit locations and exclusively employs electric-powered vehicles. Street circuits in world-famous cities, including Paris, Hong Kong, New York, and Berlin, are used for Formula E races. Audi, BMW, Jaguar, and Porsche are just a few of the brands whose vehicles are used in Formula E.