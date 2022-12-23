Woman goes BERSERK at airport, throws computer at American Airlines staff: WATCH video

Airlines have been witnessing an increase in cases of violence against their employees. The acts of violent air travellers have been making the news recently for losing tempers and incidents of misbehavior with the cabin crew. However, changing the pattern, the most recent incident occurred at Miami International airport with the staff of American Airlines. The series of incidents started with a 25-year-old woman attacking an employee of the aforementioned airline at the airport, as per WSVN's report. The woman, identified as Camilia McMillie, assaulted the ground staff of the airline after a heated argument.

The video of the woman's loss of temper was caught on camera and was shared on social media by Only In Dade. Specifically, the incident occurred on the American Airlines Gate D-39. The reports suggest that Camilia was travelling from Alabama to New York City accompanied by her children. The family of three had a layover at MIA.

Based on the reports, the woman lost her temper and assaulted the gate agent after she was unable to find her children at the airport. It was discovered later that the children had walked off to use the bathroom.

Woman throwing computer at American Airlines staff: Video

This gate is having some technical difficulties| #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/OOpDYPtOCr — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) December 20, 2022

In the video, the woman can be seen screaming at the top of her lungs at the airport staff. Later on, she gets aggressive and starts ripping the electronics on the desk in front of her. Following this, the camera from a different angle shows the woman throwing the computer monitor she grabbed from the desk at an agent. The monitor hits the agent's shoulder, probably injuring her.

Meanwhile, the air travellers gathered around the desk stand and watch in disbelief. At the same time, the employee of American Airlines seems to be in shock by the incident. However, the woman was later arrested for creating a nuisance at the airport by the US Customs and Border Protection officers.

The reports suggest that Camilia was later presented in court after she was booked for aggravation. The court convicted her of the felony and decided to hold her on a bond of $4,000 (around Rs 3.31 lakh), and she remained behind bars until Wednesday.