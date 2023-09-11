Woman Molested On Late-Night Mumbai-Guwahati IndiGo Flight, Man Arrested

Incidents of passengers misbehaving with either crew or co-flyers are cropping up quite too often. Recently, an IndiGo passenger onboard the Mumbai-Guwahati flight, groped a woman passenger sitting next to him. The man was arrested soon after the flight’s arrival at Guwahati airport after an FIR was lodged for sexual harassment by the female passenger. The woman reveals that her co-flyer groped her, while the lights of the cabin were dimmed. The airline reveals - an FIR was filed against the man, and he was handed over to police in Guwahati. The IndiGo flight - 6E-5319, took off from Mumbai at around 9:00 PM and landed in Guwahati at 12:15 AM. This is the fifth incident of its kind to be reported in a duration of five months.

Narrating the incident, the woman passenger shares that she found the male passenger’s hand on her. Since he was pretending to be asleep, she didn’t jump on to any conclusion. However, she observed him only to find out that the man started to touch her inappropriately and groped her. She said that I wanted to shout but I froze. Although, she turned the lights on, called the cabin crew and narrated the incident to them. The man started apologising soon after, the woman revealed.

Also, a couple of days back a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national was arrested here for allegedly sexually harassing a female flight attendant on board a Muscat-Dhaka flight travelling via Mumbai, a police official said on Friday. The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday some time before the Vistara flight was scheduled to land at the Mumbai international airport, he said.

"The accused, identified as Mohammed Dulal, who is a Bangladeshi national, was going to Dhaka from Muscat via Mumbai on a Vistara flight. Half an hour before the plane was to land in Mumbai, Dulal got up from his seat, hugged a female flight attendant and tried to kiss her," the official said. He also tried to flash at other cabin crew members and passengers when they tried to intervene, he said.