New Zealand Couple Seeks Fare Refund After Being Seated Next To 'Farting, Snorting Dog'

A New Zealand-based couple has filed a complaint against Singapore Airlines demanding a refund for their airfare because of an unpleasant experience on one of the airline's flights. The couple's journey became unpleasant because of the presence of a dog, seated next to them in the premium economy section of the plane. The couple in the incident were identified as Gill and Warren Press. At the time of the incident, the couple was on their journey from Paris to Singapore.

Based on New Zealand's Stuff Media' report, the Wellington-based couple was travelling from Europe to New Zealand in June. For their journey, they boarded the 13-hour Singapore Airlines flight and discovered their co-passenger on the next seat was a dog. Gill Press recalled the strong snorting sound that first made them aware of the animal's presence and how it shocked them at first. She initially thought the noise was her husband's phone, so she was surprised to discover it was the dog's breathing.

The couple later requested a seat change but the only seats that were available were in the back of the economy class. They made the choice to stay put because they didn't want to be demoted. But as the trip went on, the dog's behavior got more and more annoying. The dog was snorting loudly, drooling, and passing gas with its head under Mr. Press's feet, which bothered and annoyed him.

Stuff Media quotes Gill Press saying, "(The owner) couldn't have the dog out in the aisle because they couldn't get the trolleys through, so it had to come in farther, which meant his head was under my husband's feet. My husband was in shorts and was getting the dog's saliva goo on his leg.

After an email to the airline's customer service, the airline apologized for the incident and offered the couple a gift voucher for the airline's shop. However, Press demanded a full refund of the price of the flight ticket.