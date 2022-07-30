The airlines are moving toward making their flights highly comfortable and luxurious in a bid to attract more and more flyers. The aforementioned facilities are even more important when it comes to long flights, even more so with the world's longest flight. It is to be noted that Qantas Airline is working on Project Sunrise, the project is supposed to give a 'super fast class' experience to the passengers based on an interview with Executive Traveller. The project will equip modern airlines with powerful engines and luxurious cabins.

Each plane under Project Sunrise will have six first-class suites. These suites will be arranged in a two-row configuration to have maximum space. What makes this suite even more luxurious? It will have both an armchair and bed in it, defying the norm of convertible seats working as a bed in a plane.

Another special facility of the suite is that privacy is of utmost importance in these new suites. To achieve a high level of privacy, the plane will have a sliding door and a high wall. Adding to the luxurious features of the plane, it will have a hidden drawer that has space for personal pair of slippers. Many might say that these features are comparable to the features of a luxury hotel room, considering all the aforementioned qualities.

The first-class travellers can kick back and enjoy the 32" HD video screen with first-rate entertainment. Like a well-connected smart house, there is a specific tablet for controlling the lighting, temperature, or humidity inside this opulent suite. Even the idea of storage space—including a personal wardrobe—is elevated. Twelve new A350-1000 aircraft will be flying as part of Project Sunrise, Qantas said earlier this year. The Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97, the most effective big aviation engine currently in use, will power the ultra-long-range aircraft.