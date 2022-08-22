World’s most lethal fighter jet is THIS 50-year-old plane deployed by the USAF

When it comes to wars, a fighter jets are considered to be the most important weapon any country can possess. Naturally, a lot of military R& D goes into making the world’s most advanced and lethal fighter jets. But a fighter jet is as good as its weaponry and it’s one way to determine how lethal a plane is? Also, any fighter jet is made at least to fly for half a century and can be upgraded with modern day weapons, avionics and other gadgets. In once such instance, the United States Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center (AFOTEC) Detachment 6 found that the F-15EX Eagle II was more lethal than any Gen 5 fighter jet with the USAF, which are widely considered the most advanced jet in the world.

While the Gen 5 fighter jets like F22 Raptor and F35 Lightning II have advanced electronics, frame and engine; the F-15EX Eagle II is more precise in missile firing as found by Engineers and analysts from the AFOTEC Detachment 6 F-15 division as they conducted live missile firing from the jet.

The results from firing AIM-120D and AIM-120C3 missiles on a test drone as part of the Weapons System Evaluation Program, or WSEP, conducted in January 2022 found staggering results.

“One of the main takeaways from these live fire shots is the jet can clearly function as a long-range, standoff weapons system,” said Capt. Max Denbin, the team’s lead test engineer.

“The F-15EX can shoot from a significantly increased range – farther than any other fighter in the US Air Force arsenal – and provides the unique capability of holding 12 AMRAAMs or other large ordinance.”

This means that the 50 year old F-15 fighter jet with a reported record of 104 combat wins and zero losses, retains its reputation as the king of the skies. The F-15EX Eagle II is the latest iteration of the aircraft and has been an active member of the USAF for most operations.

Reportedly, the jet was deployed by the USAF in Japan at the time of Nancy Pelosi’s high-voltage visit to Taiwan. The F-15EX has undergone significant upgrades and modernizations over the previous models.