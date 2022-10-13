World's BIGGEST passenger plane Airbus A380 to land in Bengaluru tomorrow for the FIRST time

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is set to welcome the world's biggest passenger plane Airbus A380 for the first time. The plane owned by Emirates Airlines is set to land in India tomorrow, October 14, 2022. The maiden flight of the plane has been preponed as the Emirates Airlines plane was earlier planned to land in India two weeks later. The aircraft was planned to touch the Indian grounds on October 30. It is to be noted that the double-decker aircraft owned by Garhoud-based airline will land in Bengaluru from Dubai. Furthermore, the Bengaluru Airport authorities have started preparations to handle the landing of the aircraft.

The news of Bengaluru Airport authorities making preparations to welcome the aircraft was shared via their official handle with the caption saying, "The Emirates Airbus A380 will land at #BLRAirport on Oct 14. Our teams are gearing up for this historic maiden flight to #BLR. Our engineers and operations team are testing infrastructure and processes. We are waiting for the big day with bated breath. #Emirates #Smoothlanding." The post also had a photo of the world's biggest passenger plane.

Emirates Airbus A380 landing on Bengaluru Airport

Based on reports of the Deccan Herald, the Emirates EK562flight being carried out by Airbus A380 will take off from Dubai at 10 am and will land in Bengaluru at around 3:40 pm tomorrow. Following this, the aircraft will make a return trip from Bengaluru to Dubai, making its maiden flight from the airport.

World's biggest plane: Airbus A380

The landing of the plane on the Kempegowda International Airport is significant as the plane is the world's biggest aircraft. The Airbus A380 is 72.7 metres long, weighs between 510 and 575 tonnes, and stands 24.1 metres tall. Although Airbus has given its final A380 to Emirates and will no longer produce the aircraft, it is still in service by a number of airlines, with Emirates being the biggest. The enormous A380 offers 45 percent more seating area than the Boeing 777, more legroom, and the largest screens in every class.